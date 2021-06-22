Hailey Baldwin Puts Cupping Marks on Display During Date Night With Justin

C’est la vie! Hailey Baldwin isn’t going to let some cupping bruises stand in the way of a fabulous fashion moment.

On Monday, June 21, the 24-year-old model, who is currently in Paris with husband Justin Bieber, stepped out to take a meeting with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Of course, she looked stunning as ever for the occasion, wearing a beige LaQuan Smith dress, FEMME lace up sandals, The Attico’s square-frame sunglasses and a structured bag from Little Liffner.

From the front, all the attention went straight to Baldwin’s insanely toned abs (seriously, rock hard!) and the gorgeous gown. But, when she turned around, it was a whole different story.

The wrap-around halter neckline left the model’s back exposed, giving a full view of two cupping bruises on her mid back.

Dr. Michele Farber, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology, previously told Us Weekly that cupping is a “popular treatment for muscle pain” that uses “cups to create suction and promote blood flow to muscles.”

While the treatment is all in the name of relief, it can cause visible bruising in the short term, as seen on Baldwin’s back. “The suction on the skin causes breakage of superficial vessels. It can take a few weeks to heal depending on the extent of bruising but will heal completely,” Dr. Farber added.

Cupping treatment or not, there’s no denying that Baldwin was one of the best dressed in The City of Lights — and Bieber, 27, got the memo too!

He looked dapper in a baggy pinstripe suit by Celine, which he paired with a white button-up. While he spruced up nicely to meet the French President, he still remained true to his street style, accessorizing his look with a pair of blue Nike Jordans.

This was one of the many amazing style moments the power duo graced Us with during their Paris getaway.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin and Bieber stepped out in more casual attire. She looked effortlessly chic, rocking a monochromatic lilac look. Her knit top was courtesy of designer Raf Simons and her matching mini skirt was from The Attico.

When it came to her shoe choice, the model was all about comfort and couture. She donned a pair of Chanel loafers and carried a Bottega Venetta clutch.

The “Peaches” singer went with a laidback look, wearing khakis, a Kith hoodie and his blue Nikes.