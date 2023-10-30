Hailey Bieber served Us a fresh dose of 2000s nostalgia for Halloween.

The 26-year-old model posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Sunday, October 29, showcasing her latest costume — the iconic character (Drew Decker) that Carmen Electra played in the original Scary Movie.

In the first photo, Bieber’s pose, outfit and backdrop are identical to the original Scary Movie poster featuring Electra, now 51. She stood on a green lawn in a lacy white lingerie set with one leg bent, looking directly into the camera as she was sprayed by a set of sprinklers. She accessorized the minimal look with a pair of low-top converse sneakers, white socks and a watch on her left wrist.

In the next photo, Bieber recreated an iconic scene from the movie. Wearing the same white lingerie set, she posed looking afraid next to a person wearing the ghostface mask (originally from 1996 movie Scream) as he loomed over her holding a knife. The following photo showed the aftermath of the fake stabbing, the knife now covered in “blood” and Bieber clutching a wound on her chest, screaming. For context, this Scary Movie scene is a parody of the original Scream movie in which Drew Barrymore’s character is killed by the man in the ghostface mask.

Next up, Bieber imitated yet another memorable moment from Scary Movie. She posed in a long sleeve ribbed button down white shirt, holding a white landline phone to her ear and looking fearfully to the side. Every detail is nearly identical to how Electra appeared in the movie as she answered a spooky phone call from a strange caller (who turns out to be the murderer). From her straight, shoulder length hair to her heart-shaped silver pendant necklace, shimmery pink eyeshadow and glossy lips, Bieber didn’t miss a beat.

The last two photos in the carousel feature Bieber posing again in the white lingerie set with the man in the Scream ghost mask yielding a fake knife.

Bieber captioned the photos: “SCARY MOVIE 👻👻👻‼️”

Fans flocked to the comments. “I’m sorry everyone she WON Halloween this year,” one person wrote, while another commented, “PLEASE TELL ME THAT’S JUSTIN UNDER THE MASK.”

In addition to Scream, Scary Movie also parodies scenes from I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Matrix, The Sixth Sense and The Blair Witch Project. The movie was so successful when it first came out that there have since been four additional movies made in the franchise. Actors including Anna Faris, Charlie Sheen, Kevin Hart, Denise Richards, Jenny McCarthy and even Snoop Dogg have all appeared in the movies.