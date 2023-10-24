Hailey Bieber finally shed light on why it always looks like her and Justin Bieber are dressed for two different occasions when together.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” Hailey, 26, said in her November 2023 GQ cover story, published on Tuesday, October 24. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling,” she explained. “We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”

Hailey also noted that usually, Justin, 29, is dressed and ready to go to an event before she is.

One of Hailey’s best friends, Kelia Moniz, also shared her thoughts on their contrasting fashion choices. “It wasn’t Justin’s day,” she told the publication. “It was Hailey’s day. He’s there to support his wife, period. But also, he still looks cool, so you can’t hate the guy.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Best Couple Style Moments Fashionable and in love! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have become known for their couple style, and while the supermodel’s fashion background may give the pair an unfair advantage — we can’t get enough of their coordinated wardrobe. Since getting together in 2016, the star lovers have graced a plethora of red carpets, […]

Hailey’s comments come after Justin noticeably dressed down at her Rhode Peptide Lip Tint launch party in August. At the time, the “Yummy” singer walked behind Hailey wearing a gray sweatshirt half-zipped up. He pulled his hood over his head and tied the drawstrings below his chin. Justin accessorized with a bright pink trucker hat, sweat shorts and mustard-yellow Crocs.

Hailey, meanwhile, stunned in a cherry red Ermanno Scervino minidress featuring a strapless neckline, fitted bodice and A-line skirt. She paired the look with a bedazzled “B” necklace, strawberry earrings, a gold bracelet, a pearly anklet, a scarlett purse and matching heels.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

For glam, Hailey beamed with shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, glossy lips and a chic updo.

The Biebers have previously showed off their personal styles at a May Rhode event that celebrated the launch of her skincare line in the U.K. For the soirée, Hailey donned a strapless sequin dress from N.21. The model elevated her ensemble even more with pointed-toe gray heels, silver hoops and a black leather bag.

Justin, meanwhile, kept it casual in a tan Nike baseball cap, a green hoodie, an oversized leather jacket, brown baggy cargo pants and Vans sneakers.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Although the couple doesn’t always coordinate their outfits for events, their street style never fails to match each other in the most perfect way. In September, the lovebirds enjoyed the US Open while twinning in leather jackets.

At the time, Hailey rocked a white tank top, gold hoop earrings and shorts while Justin paired his jacket with a white undershirt, blue jeans, a polkadot hat and funky pink sunglasses.