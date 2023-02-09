A piece of paradise! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber jetted off to Hawaii for a fun-filled getaway with friends.

The 28-year-old pop star and the 26-year-old model traveled to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz‘s 30th birthday. Singer Justine Skye also joined the married couple on the trip.

Justin gave fans a glimpse of the tropical vacation via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, sharing multiple photo dumps from the island. He captioned one carousel of photos — which featured him smiling in a selfie with koi fish — with three kissing emojis. In the outdoorsy pic, the Canada native wore a patterned bucket hat, khaki shorts and a white T-shirt.

Hailey made an appearance in the slideshow wearing a brown hoodie that read, “Magical mushrooms – we shall eat them more often.” She paired the comfy sweatshirt with baggy jeans, white sneakers and a green hat.

More snaps from the pair’s Honolulu adventure showed the “Ghost” crooner and the Rhode Beauty founder snuggling with Moniz’s daughter, Lava, whom she welcomed in November 2022. The athlete also shares son Liwai, 2, with Joe Termini.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Baby” artist and Hailey exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. They celebrated with a second ceremony in South Carolina one year later. Since tying the knot, the twosome have been candid about the highs and lows of married life.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” the Arizona native told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

Despite their ups and downs, Hailey felt certain that she’d found The One. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

Justin and the former Drop the Mic cohost both struggled with their health last year. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized after she suffered a mini stroke, caused by a blood clot in her brain. Months later, the “Yummy” singer revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed and forced him to postpone his tour dates.

“I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” Hailey told Good Morning America of the couple’s health battles in June 2022. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through this time.”

She added: “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of … forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the pair’s Hawaiian vacation: