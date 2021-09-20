Out of office! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) jetted off on a tropical vacation with her husband, Justin Bieber, after attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City last week.

The 24-year-old model gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the romantic trip on Sunday, September 19, via her Instagram.

The photos reveal that Hailey enjoyed paddle boarding, swimming and cozying up to the “Yummy” singer, 27, while on vacation. She posted multiple snaps wearing bikinis (one red, one white and one green) while spending time on the water.

The Arizona native, who married Justin in a New York City courthouse in September 2019 before having a traditional wedding ceremony one year later, even danced in the rain while wearing a white bathing suit and sipping a cocktail at one point. She captioned the photos with a sparkles emoji.

Hailey also included an intimate photo of her and the Canadian crooner embracing on the shore.

One day prior, Hailey’s longtime pal Kendall Jenner posted three snaps from the same scenic location with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The photos showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, lounging on a bed overlooking a tropical rainforest. She also shared a snap of the NBA player, 24, swimming and a cheeky image of her floral bikini.

The 818 Tequila founder’s getaway with the Biebers came after she and Booker jetted off to Italy earlier this month. Once she returned to the U.S., Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet on September 13 alongside fellow model Gigi Hadid.

Hailey and Justin attended the fashionable charity event together one day after the “Baby” singer performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in six years.

During the gala, the twosome made headlines when they reunited with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Hailey previously showed up to the iconic night with Mendes, now 23, in May 2018 after sparking relationship speculation in late 2017.

Two months after stepping out with the “Stitches” singer, Hailey and Justin confirmed that they were back together in July 2018. They wed at the courthouse that September.

The Biebers’ return to the Met Gala this month was captured on film, showing the former Fifth Harmony singer, 24, saying, “Hi, how are you? Good to see you!” to the pair on the carpet. The ladies shared a hug before Cabello leaned over to Justin and added, “How are you? Great performance last night. Killed.”

Mendes then joined the group and gave hugs before the model told her husband they were “ready” to head inside. “We’ll see you guys. Love you so much,” Justin said as he met his wife and walked into the venue.

