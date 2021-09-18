Lucky in love! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) won’t let rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber get her down.

The model, 24, sat down with Demi Lovato for an episode of their “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast to discuss her marriage with the “Peaches” singer, 27, and fan allegations that he isn’t kind to her.

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything,” she shared during the episode, which was released on Friday, September 17. “There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”

She continued, “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.”

The Arizona native added that such negative claims couldn’t be further from the truth because the pair have “literally never been more obsessed with each other,” revealing that they have “so much fun together,” too.

“To be honest, he’s my best friend, so sometimes you don’t even have to say anything,” Hailey noted of the Canadian pop star. “Sometimes you can just be there.”

During her conversation with the 29-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner, the Drop the Mic cohost revealed that she’s used to being known as the wife of “Yummy” singer.

“When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah blah blah’s wife,’” Hailey added at the time. “It doesn’t bother me. It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree, I’m sorry, but I disagree.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re Justin’s wife.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m Justin’s wife!’ Because where is the lie?”

The married couple, who walked the Met Gala red carpet together for the first time since their wedding, dated off and on between 2015 and 2018 before secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The pair later renewed their vows one year later in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.