Weathering the storm together. Justin Bieber is focused on his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin amid his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s medical issues, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“For Justin, there’s always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don’t just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they’re going through a difficult time like she is,” the insider reveals, adding, “but he’s still totally infatuated with Hailey and he’s made Hailey his priority.”

For her part, Baldwin, 21, is not worried about the state of her marriage, thanks to Bieber’s approach to the potentially awkward situation. “He sees his romantic life going forward with Hailey and he has to separate himself from feeling guilty or bad about Selena because it wouldn’t be fair to his current relationship,” the source adds. “Hailey is still feeling secure in their relationship because of that.”

The “Sorry” singer, 24, and the model tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse on September 13. Though the bride initially denied that the couple made things official, the newlyweds confirmed the happy news on October 16. “I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes,” Nona Melkoni, who dined next to the pair at a restaurant in Studio City, told Us. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

One month after the nuptials, Us confirmed that Gomez, whom Bieber dated off and on for years before their split in May, is receiving mental health treatment at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast. The “Back to You” singer became “despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count” while hospitalized in September, according to TMZ. The website reported that she was later readmitted and had an “emotional breakdown” while attempting to take IVs out of her arm.

Bieber was spotted looking upset on October 11 in the wake of the 26-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s health battle. “Justin still loves Selena a lot, but as a friend and is praying for her,” an insider told Us at the time.

A second source added of the emotional pop star: “He has so much going for him but he doesn’t feel whole.”

As for Gomez, she is putting herself first. “She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” an insider said. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

