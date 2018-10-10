It’s been a month of surprises from Jessica Simpson! First, the pop star-turned-designer shocked fans when she shared that she and hubby Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, a baby girl, with a series of sweet Instagram posts on Tuesday, September 18. And now, just a few weeks later, the mom-to-be is debuting an icy new ‘do courtesy of her longtime hair colorist Rita Hazan — and Hazan is giving Us the scoop on the updated hue.

While Simpson has long been one of the most recognizable blondes around, Hazan posted a cute selfie on Instagram with the fashion mogul on Monday, October 8, showing the star with a noticeably brighter and shorter mane.

“Hi, @jessicasimpson,” the NYC-based celeb colorist captioned the post. “To my colorist family, DM me if you want the full breakdown on how I made @jessicasimpson’s blonde hair blonder… and healthier! Spoiler: A little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

As it turns out, “a little bit of this and a little bit of that” means adding platinum highlights throughout the hair for a baby blonde effect (quite apropos for a mom to be!), while also keeping the strands as strong as possible with nourishing treatments in the salon and at home.

“A good deep conditioning treatment and anti-brass gloss are key,” Hazan tells Us. “I always give Jessica my Weekly Remedy treatment and Breaking Brass Shine Gloss when I see her. Healthy hair keeps color better, always!”

Since blonde hair of any shade requires some extra TLC, Hazan recommends all her clients regularly use a color-preserving shampoo, gloss and conditioner (like her own Rita Hazan True Color System) to maintain her handiwork and prevent further damage.

While you’ve likely heard various opinions on the safety of hair coloring while pregnant, Hazan says Simpson’s switch up was “business as usual” because “highlights don’t penetrate your scalp” and “you can always use a vegetable dyes that are less harsh.” Even so, she recommends speaking with your doctor before heading to the salon.

Oh, and for those wondering about the blonde beauty’s significantly shorter ‘do: no, she didn’t get a dramatic cut to make her normally chest-grazing locks shoulder-length. Instead, the colorist tells Us that she had Simpson take her extensions out so they could be dyed to match the new hue. The result? “Everything looks seamless and perfect,” Hazan says. Consider that a #ProTip.

