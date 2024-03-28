Halle Bailey celebrated her birthday in a bikini and covered in mud.

Bailey, 24, showed off her figure in a purple two-piece via Instagram on Thursday, March 28. Her shimmery bikini featured a balconette top and high-cut cheeky bottoms. She accessorized with a number of gold bracelets and necklaces, one of which spelt out her son Halo’s name. (Bailey officially commemorated her 24th birthday on Wednesday, March 27.)

For glam, the Little Mermaid star donned a fresh face. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in twists as she posed on a balcony.

Bailey also shared another bikini snap as she enjoyed a sunset boat ride. She paired a yellow halter top and high-waisted bottoms with boho earrings.

Related: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl. The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023. Throughout film’s press tour, which saw […]

Elsewhere in the social media post, the singer shared adorable photos of boyfriend DDG (whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) and Halo, whom she welcomed in December 2023.

The parents stood by a river as they covered themselves in mud. Halle adorably wrote “Halo’s Daddy” on DDG’s back. In another snap, her little one gave her a kiss on her cheek.

“This is 24 🥰🎉💘🎂,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and family wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

“My halle and halo 😍😍😍,” sister Chloe Bailey gushed, as Fantasia Barrino added , “Happy Birthday Young Queen.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Before giving birth, Halle kept her pregnancy a secret. She wore a number of billowing gowns and loosely fitted frocks on red carpet events to conceal her baby bump.

One of her standout moments came at the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple, which she starred in as Nettie Harris. She looked glamorous in a custom Off-White gown featuring a tiered skirt and halter top.

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and rapper Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid star gushed to Essence in November 2022. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He […]

Halle announced the birth of her son via Instagram in January. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a sweet pic of Halo holding her hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”