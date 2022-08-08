Halle Berry Debuts Purple Curly Mane: ‘My Hair Is Quite Busy’

Halle Berry is feeling purple! The actress debuted a new violet ‘do.

“I know I look like I’m doing nothing, but my hair is quite busy,” Berry, 55, captioned a photo of her hair transformation via Instagram on Sunday, August 7. In the photo, the Catwoman star is seen looking off into the distance as she showed off purple curls atop her asymmetrical haircut. The sides of Berry’s pixie were kept dark.

The Ohio native first unveiled the look when she attended a boxing match in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 4, with boyfriend Van Hunt. (The two have been romantically linked since 2020.) Berry complemented the vibrant style with a black shirt and tie-dye pants.

Before going lavender, the Monster’s Ball actress had her tresses dyed platinum blonde in March, stepping onto the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet with an icy undercut that featured dramatic bangs.

While experimenting with color may be new, Berry’s short hairstyle is not. For most of her decades-long career, the Moonfall star has been rocking the pixie. Her signature look is perhaps the brunette feathered style she rocked in the early 2000s.

“I love short hair — that’s me, that’s who I am,” Berry said in an interview with Elle published in 2012. “I just feel confident and feel like my best self when I have short hair. But it’s fun to change sometimes. I get a little bored and, as a woman, I want to change my shoes, my outfit and my hair.”

In addition to short cuts, Berry has sported extensions, messy ponytails and a blunt bob.

In June, Berry posted a sweet photo of herself with ombre beach waves as she wished Hunt, 52, a Happy Father’s Day.

“Here’s to the flyest dad I know! Happy Father’s Day VanO and to all the other hard working, loving, fly dads out there,” Berry captioned the June 19 Instagram post.

The Gothika star was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo, 8, with Martinez and daughter Nahla, 14, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Hunt, for his part, has one son from a previous relationship.

