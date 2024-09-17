Halle Berry Glitters in Autumn-Esque Gown at ‘Never Let Go’ Premiere

Halle Berry is ready for fall.

Berry, 58, was a glittery goddess in an orange, gold and brown dress at the Never Let Go premiere in New York City on Monday, September 16. Her crystal-embellished gown featured a halter top equipped with a matching bedazzled chain collar, patterned chevron stripes, a fitted silhouette and a floor-length skirt. Berry teamed the look with gold cuff bracelets and a dainty ring.

For glam, Berry donned a full beat including shimmery purple eyeshadow swept across her lids and waterline, mascara, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and lined lips. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves.

Berry, who stars in Never Let Go alongside Stephanie Lavigne and Matthew Kevin Anderson, posed with her costars and director Alexandre Aja at the premiere.

According to the movie’s official plot, Never Let Go follows a mother and her twin sons as an evil takes over the world. The horror movie hits theaters on Friday, September 20.

This isn’t the first fabulous fall look Berry has rocked during the Never Let Go press tour. Also on Monday, she stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a Ferragamo dress featuring a funky polka dot design, a soft collar, a plunging neckline, long sleeves, black buttons and a long skirt.

Styled by Lindsay Flores, the actress elevated her ensemble with patent leather crocodile boots, a low-waisted belt and multiple rings.

Besides floor-length fits, Berry also knows how to command attention in a mini dress while posing on the red carpet. In August, she slayed in a completely sheer look at the Union premiere in Los Angeles. At the time, she rocked a lacy bodysuit from La Perla featuring a deep V-neck, see-through sleeves and a cheeky back. Berry paired the design with a matching skirt and strappy heels.