Halle Berry was mesmerizing in an ethereal gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Berry, 57, graced the red carpet in a black and gold Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, December 7. The design featured a mock neck, shoulder pads, a leafy sequin design and cutouts that revealed her cleavage. Berry paired the look with dainty gold studs and a nude manicure.

For glam, the actress stunned with soft makeup including minimal foundation, filled-in eyebrows, bronzed cheeks, warm eyeshadow at her crease, glitter on the inner corners of her eyes, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and twisted into an updo with her bangs sweeping her eyebrows.

On the red carpet, Berry posed with boyfriend Van Hunt, who looked handsome in a black suit and a matching dress shirt. Hunt, 52, subtly matched Berry with gold buttons at his collar.

Earlier this week, Berry beamed in another gold ensemble during the festival. She looked sleek in a shimmery suit with forest green lingerie underneath. Berry accessorized with golden chain necklaces and a neon yellow heart pendant.

Berry and Hunt confirmed their relationship in 2020, following her 2016 divorce from husband Oliver Martinez — whom she shares son Maceo, 9, with. (Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 15, with ex Gabriel Aubry. She was also previously to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, and Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.)

In April 2021, an insider exclusively gushed to Us Weekly that “Van is head over heels for Halle.” The source added, “It’s adorable to see how much he is infatuated with her.”

That same month, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards. At the time, Berry stunned in a fuchsia strapless number finished with a plunging neckline, a flowy skirt and a large bow at her waist. She complemented the garment with a blunt bob that featured micro bangs.

Hunt, for his part, looked dapper in a velvet blazer, dark pants, a sparkly pin and patent leather shoes. His facial hair was manicured in a goatee.

More recently, a source opened up to Us about her healthy relationship with Hunt.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” the insider said, noting, “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates.”