Harry Styles is solidifying his place in the beauty industry! The singer’s skincare and nail polish brand, Pleasing, launched its first-ever makeup line.

In collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro, Styles, 28, is offering a collection of multifunctional products, which dropped on Thursday, September 29. Included in the line are nail polishes, color pigments and an item called Gloss Medium. Gloss lovers can rejoice as the product is a liquid formula that can be used “across lips, eyes and skin,” according to the website. The item is meant to “elevate pigments and powders with radiant shiny, sheer finish.”

The color pigments come in a Pressed Powder form and a Universal Cream version. The dry selection, which retails for $50, features eight colors — purple, blue, brown, pastel pink, green, orange and white — that can be used as an eyeshadow, blush, highlighter and more. (The hot pink shade, however, is not meant to be used on the eye.) The cream options come in an aqua blue and vibrant yellow and can also be used for different purposes. Shoppers can even blend shades for custom colors. If you want a lavender lid complete with yellow polka dots, go for it!

The polish — which couldn’t be more perfect for fall – completes the capsule. There’s a warm matte brown, a vibrant orange jelly, a glossy aquamarine crème and a bold green. The colors, excluding the brown, come as a set for $65. The cocoa option retails for $20.

“Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro has arrived,” Pleasing announced via the label’s official Instagram account on Thursday. “Explore your creativity with our latest collection, where under Ribeiro’s lead, shades and tones take an expressive turn to act as a call to arms for creativity and experimentation.”

The brand further explained that “Both the Pressed Powder Pigments and Universal Cream Pigments can be applied with fingers, brushes or a sponge, worn alone, mixed with a touch of water to create a fluid formula or mixed with the Gloss Medium to elevate pigments with a radiant, shiny, sheer finish.”

Pleasing added: “Color payoff in the Pressed Powder Pigments and Universal Cream Pigments is intentionally designed to be intense and to work against deeper skin tones with vibrant intention.”

Styles launched the beauty business in November 21. The initial drop included The Perfect Polish Set and The Pleasing Pen, $30, which is a dual-ended serum complete with steel rollers that’s ideal for a lip refresh or an under-eye reboot. There is also the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, which is filled with encapsulated pearls, antioxidants and vitamins.

Opening up about the venture, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner told Dazed last year: “I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”