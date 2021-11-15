It’s official, it’s confirmed and it’s better than we ever could have imagined. Harry Styles has finally (!!!) given his fans a look at his nail polish and skincare brand, Pleasing — and yes, it’s really that good.

While buzz about the 27-year-old star’s break into beauty started back in May, he has yet to confirm anything. Well, until now that is. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer took to Instagram on Monday, November 15, to share a picture of him riding a motorcycle (swoon!) as well as a picture of his well-manicured hands. “Find your Pleasing,” he captioned the post.

He even very subtly tagged the Instagram page for his new business venture. The page, which has already raked up nearly 500,000 followers, even has a link to the Pleasing website — and that’s where all the real, life-changing beauty info is located.

The products are already available for purchase and have packaging that is insanely on-brand for the singer. The star of the show? The Perfect Polish Set, which contains four different shades in addition to three decals that’ll help you customize your look. The $65 set is also insanely Instagrammable thanks to its unique bottles and marble handles.

On the skincare front, Styles dropped The Pleasing Pen, $30, which is a dual-ended serum complete with steel rollers that’s perfect for a lil lip refresh or under eye reboot. And last, but certainly not least, is the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, which, yes, is filled with encapsulated pearls. It’s also packed with antioxidants and vitamins so you’ll look glowy as ever.

Styles limited each product to four per person, but it’s a safe bet that the entire line is going to go — fast. Because honestly who doesn’t want to get their hands (erm, nails) on this line?!

While The Policeman actor has kept his brand under wraps for quite some time, he told Dazed magazine that it’s an idea he’s had “for a while.” The name however, was something that came about during the height of the pandemic.

“I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this,’” he said in the interview. “It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”