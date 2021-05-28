Dreams really do come true because the one and only Harry Styles might be dropping a cosmetics and fragrance line!

Yes, that’s correct — the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate, who has served up some seriously fashionable looks in his lifetime, is breaking into the beauty business, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“STYLES, Harry Edward” is written clear as day on the top of the filing and the “nature of business” is identified as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” at the bottom. Styles is listed as “Director” alongside Emma Spring, who has worked with the singer for years.

Legal jargon and technicalities aside, this basically means that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer might have a line of perfume, eyeliner, blush, nail polish and who knows what else up his sleeve!

On Friday, May 28, a fan account, @TheHarryNews, shared the wild, crazy, basically life-changing news via Twitter.

“Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named ‘PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED’ as of now,” they captioned a redacted screen shot of a trademark.

Turn to the comments section and the excitement pouring from Styles’ fan base is overwhelming.

“PERFUME AND COSMETICS?? SHUT UP RN OH MY GOD IM SO EXCITED. HARRY MAKEUP LINE??? EVERYONE SCREAM AND SHOULT AND MANIFEST WITH ME OR ELSE,” one hyped up fan wrote.

“Wait is this a joke or for real because looking forward to this will literally improve my life tenfold,” someone sarcastically quipped, while another person added, “STOP IDC WHAT IT IS I WANT FIVE.”

Loyal fans are also prepped and ready to hand over their life’s savings to Styles’ beauty brand — whatever it may look like.

“Crying with my wallet empty I hope I don’t to sell my kidney for his products then,” a tweeter joked. Another added: “He can take my money all he wants, it’s fine.”

While Styles doesn’t have any previous experience in the beauty space, he’s certainly established himself as quite the style icon.

C’mon, just look at his head of hair! He has rocked everything from longer locks and shorter styles to perfectly pushed back cuts. And don’t even get Us started on that shine and volume!

Then, of course, there’s the star’s amazing manicures, which he’s been showing off more and more as of late. From his black and teal color-blocked mani at the 2019 Met Gala to the mixed fruit manicure that gave a special ode to “Watermelon Sugar,” “Cherry,” and “Sunflower, Vol. 6,” there’s no question Styles is quite stylish.

That in mind, we’re pretty confident that his beauty brand, whatever it may include, is going to be all kinds of amazing.