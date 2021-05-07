Fashion icon! Harry Styles is quite the Stylish star. He has effortlessly pulled off a green boa at the Grammys, managed to make the Little Mermaid look like the coolest Disney princess ever for an SNL photo shoot and — most recently — he proved that he can rock a pair of super short shorts better than anyone. We repeat: super short!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted filming his new movie, My Policeman, in East Sussex wearing the outfit in question. Obviously, there’s much to dissect in the photos — including the adorable candids with costar Emma Corrin, who previously played Princess Diana on The Crown.

But, here at Stylish, our first order of business is to dissect these itty-bitty shorty shorts. Now, they’re not quite like a chubbies bathing suit. For the beachside frolic, the former One Direction star skipped swimwear in favor of actual clothing.

He’s wearing a short-sleeved polo with a vest on top and white sneakers with his barely-there bottom for an outfit that fits in perfectly with the film’s 1950s timeline.

While we truly don’t believe any other person could make this ensemble work, Styles has somehow managed to make the whole vest-with-super-short-shorts vibe look — dare we say — cool?!

Maybe it’s confidence or the fact that his hair is just perfectly disheveled by the ocean breeze, but there’s no question the actor, who has been linked to Olivia Wilde since January 2021, can rock a pair of shorty shorts better than anyone.

And twitter agrees! Shortly after the photos were released Harry Styles stans and style lovers everywhere flocked to social media to share their obsession.

One fan created a compilation of all of Styles’ shorty-short moments, adding the caption: “NO ONE CAN EVER PULL OFF DOUBLE EXTRA SHORT SHORTS BETTER THAN HARRY FUCKING STYLES IM SERIOUS.”

Another tweeter shared a candid of Corrin and Styles walking away from the ocean. They wrote: “No thoughts, just Harry Style running on a beach in short shorts.” Seriously, this image can leave one speechless!

One other person pointed out that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is one of the few that could pull off this risqué fashion choice. “Harry Styles is the only man that can wear short-shorts and a vest at the beach.”

While were very thankful for Styles’ most recent wardrobe choice, it’s worth noting that the outfit was inspired by his character in The Policeman. The One Direction alum plays Tom Burgess, a gay police officer who marries a teacher named Marion (Corrin) while in a relationship with a museum curator named Patrick, who is played by David Dawson.