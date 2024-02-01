Harry Styles is inspiring Us to wear more neon.

Styles, 30, celebrated his birthday on Thursday, February 1, with a bike ride in London, for which he rocked a bright orange Nike jacket. He paired the puffy outerwear with a black athletic shorts, red and blue striped socks and Adidas sneakers. Styles elevated his ensemble with a navy blue winter hat finished with a pom pom, a black scarf, a crossbody bag and brown sunglasses. (Styles’ girlfriend, Taylor Russell, previously wore the same jacket during a coffee date in September 2023.)

Styles is no stranger to elevating his outfit with a purse. In September 2022, he attended the My Policeman premiere, and paired his ensemble with a lime green purse featuring a bamboo strap and clasp from Gucci.

The rest of Styles’ fit featured a double-breasted forest green jacket finished with a floral embellishment. He went shirtless underneath the blazer and coordinated the piece with pastel pants and ivory boots. The singer accessorized with flashy rings and green nails.

Styles again proved he’s a master at rocking a bag at the BRIT Awards in London in May 2021.

For the occasion, he carried a brown leather Gucci purse finished with the same bamboo embellishments. The “Fine Line” singer teamed the accessory with a funky suit designed by the Italian fashion house. His jacket featured large lapels, tortoiseshell buttons and an orange, white and brown square pattern. He perfectly matched his jacket to a pair of flared pants that featured the same design. Styles topped his look off with suede Adidas sneakers, silver rings and pearly nails.

Styles has a close bond with Gucci, and even created a HA HA HA collection with the brand in November 2022. His line included everything from lively prints and teal pants to blazers, pajamas, scarves and more.