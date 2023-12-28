2023 was the year of the fly guy as the biggest names in Hollywood proved that menswear is just as exciting as womenswear.

Thanks to fun colors, bold silhouettes and out-of-the-box textures, fan-favorite male stars brought the heat to the red carpet, nearly out-dressing notable It Girls. While there were so many dapper dudes to choose from, Us Weekly rounded up the best and most noteworthy stylish celebrity men — with superlatives!

While promoting May December, Charles Melton showed skin as Timothée Chalamet sparkled at a Wonka screening. Ncuti Gatwa flashed his pearly whites at Vogue World: London, Jacob Elordi got leggy during Fashion Week, Harry Styles proved flowers are indeed groundbreaking (sorry, Miranda Priestly) and ASAP Rocky redefined masculinity with a Bottega Veneta tote.

Keep scrolling to see the stylish celebrity men of 2023 — ranked: