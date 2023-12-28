Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Most Stylish Celebrity Men of 2023 — Ranked With Superlatives! 

By
Stylish Men of 2023
10
Jacob Elordi, Ncuti Gatwa, Harry Styles.Getty Images(3)

2023 was the year of the fly guy as the biggest names in Hollywood proved that menswear is just as exciting as womenswear. 

Thanks to fun colors, bold silhouettes and out-of-the-box textures, fan-favorite male stars brought the heat to the red carpet, nearly out-dressing notable It Girls. While there were so many dapper dudes to choose from, Us Weekly rounded up the best and most noteworthy stylish celebrity men — with superlatives! 

While promoting May December, Charles Melton showed skin as Timothée Chalamet sparkled at a Wonka screening. Ncuti Gatwa flashed his pearly whites at Vogue World: London, Jacob Elordi got leggy during Fashion Week, Harry Styles proved flowers are indeed groundbreaking (sorry, Miranda Priestly) and ASAP Rocky redefined masculinity with a Bottega Veneta tote. 

Batwing Sweater

Deal of the Day

Revamp Your Wardrobe With This Bestselling Sweater — 55% Off View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the stylish celebrity men of 2023 — ranked: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Charles Melton
Dwyane Wade Explains Why Daughter Zaya Is Not Celebrating Pride This Year

Dwyane Wade
Harry Styles Bio

Harry Styles
Jacob Elordi Bio Page Headshot

Jacob Elordi
Who Is Ncuti Gatwa? 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Doctor Who’ Lead Taking Over From Jodie Whittaker

Ncuti Gatwa
David Harbour's New Series 'My Dentist's Murder Trial': Everything to Know

Pedro Pascal
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET BIO PIC

Timothée Chalamet
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!