Heather Graham, 50, Rocks a Super Hot Animal Print Bikini

What a babe! Heather Graham proved her bikini body is still off the charts in a sexy swimsuit pic.

On Friday, January 9, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking an animal print two-piece from Monday Swimwear. “Ocean meditation 🌊,” she captioned the post.

The Boogie Nights star appears to be wearing the brand’s Le Marais Bottoms in Jaguar, $79, with the Jaguar Maui Top, $98. From her toned arms to her flat tummy to her strong legs, the swimsuit shows off all her assets.

Monday Swimwear is a brand beloved by many celebs, from Jordyn Woods to Jennifer Lopez to Bella Hadid.

Graham’s fans were as impressed as we were with her toned physique. “So are you trying to put the 20 something crowd to Shame cause wow 🔥🔥,” one person wrote. “Girl — how do you do it?” another person asked.

Someone else jokingly wrote, “Is today your birthday? You’re 25 right?”

Graham has never been one to shy away from posting a bikini pic. In fact, on Monday, January 11, the actress shared another sexy shot of herself in a swimsuit. “Check out this beach… Isn’t it pretty ? 🏖,” the star captioned a picture of herself rocking a black bikini top with a rocky beach backdrop.

Though the beach is beautiful, it’s hard to deny the star’s true beauty in the forefront of the shot. And fans agree. “There’s a beach?” one user asked. “Im not looking at the beach…,” someone else commented.

The Killing Me Softly actress loved the ocean. When sharing 25 things about herself with Us Weekly, Graham revealed she loves a swim in the ocean. She also told Us she loved reading, “telling stories about women” through directing, producing and writing, as well as female stand-up comedians.

