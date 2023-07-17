Heidi Klum Slays in a Crochet Bikini During Her Italy Vacation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re still struggling to find swimwear for this summer, let Heidi Klum lead the way. The 50-year-old supermodel isn’t shy about showing off her bikini body — which means more shopping inspiration for Us! On Sunday, July 16, she donned a crochet-trimmed bikini in pink during her Italian vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Klum spent some romantic time in the beautiful blue waters of Porto Cervo on a sunny day, wearing a beige cap and aviator sunglasses for some shade. Her long blonde locks fell into tousled waves. Accessories are easy, but if you want a two piece like hers, we have a fantastic pick!

Get the Beautyin Crochet Lace Bikini Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This bikini set comes with both the top and the bottom, making it easy to buy — and incredibly affordable compared to most other buzzy brands. Like Klum’s, this style comes in pink and features crochet accents on both the triangle top and the low-rise bottoms. You can also adjust the fit of the top in two handy places in back!

This Beautyin bikini, which offers a little bit more coverage than Klum’s, nails the perfect hot pink shade to suit one of this summer’s hottest trends (Barbiecore, of course). There’s plenty more where that came from, so check out the Amazon page to see it in other hues including classic black and luxe leopard. There are numerous options! We’ll show you other similar finds below as well!

