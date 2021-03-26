When the mood strikes, Heidi Klum switches up her hairstyle! But instead of taking a trip to the salon or arranging a visit with her glam squad, the 47-year-old supermodel decided to get creative with a pair of scissors and DIY some fringe bangs in her bathroom.

Yep, that’s right — she gave herself a choppy set of bangs completely on her own. And honestly, they look pretty good! What prompted such a spur-of-the-moment decision you ask?

Well, Klum asked husband Tom Kaulitz what his favorite hairstyle is. Surprise, surprise, it’s “long hair with bangs.” As such, Klum strutted over to her bathroom in a black lacy bra and a white robe and grabbed a razor from her drawer.

The Project Runway judge documented her at home haircut, posting the entire process via an Instagram video on March 25. “My husband wants bangs, my husband gets bangs 💇‍♀️,” she captioned the post.

Obviously she took time to apologize to her hairstylists Wendy Iles and Lorenzo Martin as well, giving a mere “sorry” in the caption.

While we imagine that apology was much appreciated, we’re not sure it was need — Klum honestly did a great job.

She started off by brushing her hair and pushing the shorter pieces to the front. Then after finding the right razor and pair of scissors, Victoria’s Secret Angel trimmed the whispy pieces in the middle.

Granted there was a piece that was “too short” and she almost cut off her eyelashes, but the experience seemed to be all the name of good fun. In fact, she even took a mid-haircut break for a dancing session and some Boom Chicka Pop Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn!

The end result? Perfectly shaggy bangs that fell just below her eyebrows. Even though her haircutting skills were pretty impressive, Klum notes that the video is “not a how to video” and urges followers not to “do this at home.”

While the change is quite noticeable, the jury is still out on if Kaultiz recognized the transformation. “He better notice this when he comes home tonight,” Klum jokes in the video.

That said, the model’s DIY haircut certainly piqued the interest of her glam squad. Klum posted their reactions to her Instagram Stories. Iles swiped up to the video with a frowny face and wrote, “You didn’t?”

Martin on the other hand sent some mixed emotions, reacting with a fire and crying emoji.