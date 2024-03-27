Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heidi Klum is going green!

Saying goodbye to boring neutrals, the model-turned-television host was spotted in Pasadena on Tuesday, March 26, strutting to the set of America’s Got Talent. She wore a sleek head-to-toe jade green look consisting of an oversized blazer, matching straight-leg pants and an Hermès Birkin bag. She topped the outfit off with some gold strappy pumps, chunky rings and some ’70s-inspired reflective round sunglasses (which we know she likely wears at night too).

Want to slay the work day like Klum? We’ve got you covered! While Klum’s blazer is likely on the pricier end, we found a similar green blazer on Amazon you can get for just $47!

Get the Lcrrrn Long-Sleeve Blazer With Pockets for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Ready to add some color to your office outfits too? We think the Lcrrrn Long-Sleeve Blazer With Pockets is the perfect style to recreate Klum’s look. Similar to hers, it features a boyfriend-style fit and long lapels. It also has two side pockets, a front-button closure and shoulder pads.

An extra bonus to this blazer is that it’s slightly more versatile than Klum’s. Its relaxed fit allows it to be worn with several styles of outfits, whether you want to dress it up with trousers or a skirt for work or a pair of jeans and some tennis shoes for play. It comes in numerous colors too, so you can stay on theme with bold pops such as pink or blue or grab a neutral or classic shade like white or black.

Think you’d prefer a different shade of green? Or maybe a different style or fabric? Take a look at seven other green blazers that also impressed Us on our search below!

Shop more green blazers we love:

Not your style? Explore more green blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

