A crash course on the catwalk! Heidi Klum taught Howie Mandel how to walk in heels, sharing the video via Instagram. And surprise, surprise: people have some question on how the lesson came about.

Thankfully, Klum, 48, was prepped and ready with answers during her Wednesday, June 16, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He’s always making fun of me, ‘Like how hard can it be?’ And I’m like, ‘Really? Let’s see,’” the model explained to Ellen DeGeneres.

Thankfully, teaching Mandel, 65, that stomping around in stilettos isn’t a piece-of-cake was pretty easy — Klum was able to lone him her shoes.

“I have a foot [size] 11 so he, sure enough, fit in my shoes,” the star told the host. “That’s the outcome. He’s always up for anything. Honestly, I love him so much.”

While we doubt Mandel could rival Klum in a catwalk competition, he certainly gets an A+ for effort. In the video, which was shared earlier in the month, the Deal or No Deal host tries his best to pop and lock in all the right ways.

With his shorts rolled high, his legs squeezed into suede thigh-high stilettos and tinted sunglasses on the bridge of his nose, he walks onto the wooden floor with his best smize.

He certainly gives the camera his best strut, but Klum, the expert that she is, has some advice — and Mandel does his best to listen.

“No you gotta go on the beat. Walk, walk, walk, walk,” she says snapping her fingers in a one-two beat. “When you’re halfway, turn, turn,” she coached him.

Now the entrepreneur’s twirl wasn’t necessarily the most fluid. It was more of a stomp and pivot situation. Still, he pulled it off!

“Come, come. And now give me a sexy pose! Sexy, sexy, do it like how I did it,” Klum added as her protégé reached the end of the catwalk. With that, Mandel stuck his leg out, held his position and flashed his most sultry smile.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the comical clip, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“WORK IT HOWIE,” one follower said. Someone else added: “Nailed it!👠 😂”

Others weren’t as complimentary, pointing out that the star was a bit tense as he made his way down the runway.

“Why you walking that way Howie? Can you not stand up straight,” one person questioned. Another added: “Ur so stiff! Need some oil on the joints boy.”

Evidently, walking in heels is, in fact, hard.