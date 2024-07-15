Heidi Klum is not shying away when it comes to color.

The 51-year-old model attended the Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, July 13, in a tasseled halter neck gown by Dawid Tomaszewski. The colorful haute couture dress featured pink, purple, mint green, silver and red hues throughout.

Klum accessorized with an assortment of pink and diamond Melissa Kaye rings and pink open-toed heels by Black Suede Studio. She wore her hair down in loose waves and sported shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner and long lashes.

That night, Klum, along with her America’s Got Talent cohosts Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, won the award for Favorite Reality Show.

Immediately after winning, Klum posted an Instagram video of herself posing with the award. “We won!” she yelled before blowing a kiss to the camera.

She also posted a video with Jelly Roll, with whom she presented the award for Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie (which was won by Anna Kendrick for her role as Poppy in Trolls Band Together).

“We hope we don’t get slimed,” Klum said in the video. On the next clip, she stood next to Jelly Roll who was covered in the Kids Choice Awards’ famous green slime.

“Someone got slimed!” she said, laughing.

Klum has served as a judge on America’s Got Talent every year since 2013, excluding 2019. Season 19 is set to premiere on NBC Tuesday, September 24.

In a June 11 interview with Parade, Klum gushed over her love of the show.

“We get to see people do the most amazing things,” she said. “We always say it every year, the most amazing people from around the world come, but they really are. They really are and you don’t get to see it anywhere but here, the mixed bag of talent in many different directions, and it’s the best time. So yeah, I love it.”