Heidi Klum is red hot! The German model, 50, wore an all-red ensemble when she arrived to the set of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Friday, October 13.

Klum donned a red monochromatic set equipped with a fitted leather jacket with rolled up sleeves, giving the look a slouchy feel. She paired the jacket with matching pants and knee-high stiletto boots.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel’s nail choice even matched the cherry-colored outfit. She topped off the look with a pair of aviators and a yellow handbag — the only color that strayed from the red getup — and completed it with tousled wavy hair.

The monochromatic trend has been around for years, but it has recently gained traction with stars like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift stepping out in head-to-toe matching looks. This ensemble may be a hint at what’s to come for Klum’s highly anticipated Halloween costume.

The America’s Got Talent judge has made headlines for her iconic Halloween costumes through the years. In October 2022, Klum attended the annual New York City All Hallows Eve bash dressed as a worm while husband Tom Kaulitz came as a bloodied fisherman. (The pair have been linked since March 2018 and secretly wed in August 2019.)

Klum teased her upcoming Halloween look on October 5, unveiling a scary movie poster inspired by her face that reads “Heidi Klum Halloween Coming Soon.”

“👻🕷️🧛🏻‍♀️🎃🦇🧟‍♂️💀🕸️🖤 #heidihalloween2023 #comingsoon Artwork by @mad.charcoal,” she captioned the Instagram video, featuring artist Josh Hernandez drawing an image in orange chalk.

While she has yet to unveil what the look will be this year, Klum did say that it would be “really extra.”

“I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me,” she told Daily Mail in September. “I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it’s going to be good.”

Klum had previously said that her hope is for her guests to follow her lead for the holiday and even “implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule” for her annual gathering in 2000.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because over the years people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday too.”