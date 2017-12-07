Do you ever feel like you need more than one of yourself during the busy holiday season? Heidi Klum is celebrating her latest super-affordable holiday collection with Lidl, which hits stores on Thursday, December 7, with clones of herself! In the campaign commercial for Let’s Celebrate, the model preps for a holiday soiree with lookalikes strutting around in stylish clothes featuring sequins, velvet and faux fur.

“#LETSCELEBRATE is a collection that has something for everyone and has arrived just in time for the holiday season!” the America’s Got Talent host tells Stylish exclusively. “No matter the occasion, whether it be a holiday party, dinner with your girlfriends or a special night out, you can piece together a super chic outfit. I have basic pieces, like jeans, tops and dresses that I elevated to have a little extra sparkle to them.”

“The dresses have sequins all over them, jeans can be paired with one of my velvet t-shirts or a sequin blazers to take your outfit from day to night. These are pieces that can become staples in your wardrobe and I’m so excited to share them all with you!” she continued. “There’s something about dressing up, having the whole family together and celebrating under one roof that makes it super special. I love the holidays!”

Even better news is that everything in this collection, which features jeans, skirts, dresses, leather jackets, shoes, purses and more staples, is under $50! Unfortunately, the collection isn’t available to buy online, so head to your nearest Lidl store to shop Klum’s limited collection ASAP … we hear it’s almost sold out! See our favorite picks below.

Ladies’ Dress in Rose Gold

This is your new perfect party dress, $20.

Ladies’ Leather Ankle Boots, Leopard Print

Step into style! These booties also come in black, $25.

Ladies’ Jumpsuit

This halter neck number is chic and on trend, $15.

