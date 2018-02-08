Mother, fitness expert, yogi, author… Hilaria Baldwin certainly wears many hats! There is never a dull moment for the mom of four as she balances her personal and professional life, and, needless to say, she is always looking for multitasking products and hacks that can do double duty. It is no surprise then that Baldwin has teamed with Estee Lauder for its new #DoubleWearOrNothing campaign centered around its Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick.

As she explains in the video above, Baldwin loves the product for its ease of use and ability to take her from day to night, yoga studio to jungle gym without thinking twice. We had a chance to exclusively talk with the wellness maven about why she uses the Cushion Stick, her go-to fashion and beauty tips for busy days and how her husband, Alec Baldwin, is recovering after his recent hip surgery.

Us: Have you always been into foundation or was Double Wear a bit of a revelation for you?

HB: Kind of a revelation! I feel like part of it is that I’m getting older. Well, I still feel young — I’m 34 — but I’m getting a older, and I’m a tired mommy! I have four kids! The other option is to move to a deserted island and leave my children behind, which isn’t happening. You know you look bad when people start saying “Are you ok? You look really tired.” So Double Wear has been a really big lifesaver under my eyes. And, on the other hand, I’ll go out with my husband wearing makeup and he’ll say, “You look so beautiful.” And I’ll say, “I put lipstick on!”

Us: How do you use it?

HB: I am a super kumbaya mom. I like to wake up and hit the ground running, but I also want to feel good about the way I look. I use it minimally on a daily basis. I use it under my eyes but not a lot — I think skin should breath. I use it in the morning in my makeup routine with some mascara and eyeliner. And I put it around my nose and blend into the whole face. I dab it a little bit with my finger to blend it in. A little bit goes a long way.

Us: We hear you love the Cushion Stick?



HB: I love it, I need it. I like to be really efficient. I don’t even have 10 minutes! I usually have children in the bath with me in the morning, so I have to think, “What I can do while I’m peeling their PJs off?” It’s got to be fast, precise and blend easily, so I love the stick.

Us: What’s your strategy for date night?



HB: If we have a night where we go out — which we’re trying to do less and less because we’re tired and we’re obsessed with our children! I want to be there for bedtime, so if we go out, it’s going to be after I put them to bed. So unless it’s an event, we don’t go anywhere until 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Then I’ll have a pocket of about 7 minutes to get ready. So one of the reasons I love this foundation is that it lasts a really long time then later I can just get my hair ready, fix my makeup and throw on a dress.

Us: You have a lot going on with a house full of kids. How do you keep it all up?



HB: It’s either, I can fit it into my schedule, or I can’t do it. The one thing that I won’t sacrifice is taking care of my kids. I want to make sure I fulfill that commitment.

Us: You’re a yoga guru — how do you stay present?



HB: I’m so present for most of my day. I’m not perfect and I have moments, but I like to be aware of what I’m doing. You have to be present to be active, to be clear. The more you invest in your health, the less you have to cover up it all up!

Us: How is Alec doing after his hip surgery?

HB: He’s doing really really well. I brought him home today. He’s had chronic pain for a long time and we’re bonding over it — I broke my hip nine years and was in a wheelchair, so it’s like we’re bonding over our hips! It was a long day yesterday, but it went so well. Today, it was wonderful to bring him home to the kids!

