Alec Baldwin is in recovery after undergoing hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, February 7. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with the Saturday Night Live star, 59.

“Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing. We have been here since very early…All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery,” the yoga instructor, 34, wrote. “[Love] to all #wegotthis2018.”

Hours earlier, Hilaria revealed that Alec was preparing for the procedure. “It’s been a day,” she wrote on Instagram late Tuesday, February 6. “Jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong…but I’m ending it with an amazing experience watching Alec interview Michael Wolff for #heresthethings …and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced. Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax, and take deep breaths #WeGotThis2018.”

Despite a rough week, the couple have at least one positive thing to look forward to this year: They are expecting their fourth child together. Hilaria and Alec’s baby boy will join siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 16 months. The comedian also shares daughter Ireland, 22, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” the Yoga Vida cofounder announced on Instagram in November. “We are so excited!”

Hilaria was overjoyed when she learned she was having a boy. “I cried when I found out!” she told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after announcing her fourth pregnancy. “I really do believe that this baby was meant to be and will come and we’ll be completely obsessed with him.”

Alec and Hilaria wed at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City in June 2012. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July 2017 by renewing their vows at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!