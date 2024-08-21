Hilarie Burton Morgan is proud to be a gray haired girly.

Burton Morgan, 42, gushed about being part of the “club” after color analyst Francesca Cairns posed a reel about how to style silver strands via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “The BEST company here and proud to be the youngest woman in the Grey Club,” Burton Morgan wrote as she reposed the clip, which also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Jamie Lee Curtis, Meryl Streep and more.

Through the years, Burton Morgan has been open about embracing her gray roots. In October 2023, she told The View that she’s “growing it all out.”

“It’s a weird thing when you were a teen drama actress, and the expectation to be 17 forever is out there,” the One Tree Hill alum explained, noting she didn’t “necessarily” enjoy her “younger years” as much. “This idea that you can level up and get to the place where you’re the salty one in the room was exciting to me.”

Related: Making Silver Chic! See Which Stars Have Debuted Gray Hair Over the Years Gray hair never goes out of style. From debuts on the red carpet to the big screen, celebs are no strangers to making headlines for showing off their silver strands. Stars of all ages have experimented with the statement-making hair color, dyeing their strands with the help of an expert or embracing their natural hue. […]

She continued, “Going gray early had been a relief.”

From voluminous curls to elegant updos, Burton Morgan can be seen styling her mane in a number of chic looks.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Score 27% off These Best-Selling Retro-Style Jeans! View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In July, she showed off her stunning coils while visiting a winery in Nashville. At the time, Burton Morgan parted her hair down the side and showed off her silver strands, which perfectly blended into her auburn ends.

Burton Morgan completed her glam with a full face of makeup including rosy cheeks, sparkly eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips. Her outfit consisted of a silky black dress featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a flowy silhouette.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Burton Morgan topped her look off with chunky silver rings, a matching bracelet and watch, a beaded friendship bracelet, layered necklaces and hoop earrings.