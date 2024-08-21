Hilarie Burton Morgan is proud to be a gray haired girly.
Burton Morgan, 42, gushed about being part of the “club” after color analyst Francesca Cairns posed a reel about how to style silver strands via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “The BEST company here and proud to be the youngest woman in the Grey Club,” Burton Morgan wrote as she reposed the clip, which also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Jamie Lee Curtis, Meryl Streep and more.
Through the years, Burton Morgan has been open about embracing her gray roots. In October 2023, she told The View that she’s “growing it all out.”
“It’s a weird thing when you were a teen drama actress, and the expectation to be 17 forever is out there,” the One Tree Hill alum explained, noting she didn’t “necessarily” enjoy her “younger years” as much. “This idea that you can level up and get to the place where you’re the salty one in the room was exciting to me.”
She continued, “Going gray early had been a relief.”
From voluminous curls to elegant updos, Burton Morgan can be seen styling her mane in a number of chic looks.
In July, she showed off her stunning coils while visiting a winery in Nashville. At the time, Burton Morgan parted her hair down the side and showed off her silver strands, which perfectly blended into her auburn ends.
Burton Morgan completed her glam with a full face of makeup including rosy cheeks, sparkly eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips. Her outfit consisted of a silky black dress featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a flowy silhouette.
Burton Morgan topped her look off with chunky silver rings, a matching bracelet and watch, a beaded friendship bracelet, layered necklaces and hoop earrings.