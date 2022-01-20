A little zipper snafu has nothing on Hilary Duff. The 34-year-old actress oh-so casually brushed off her wardrobe malfunction ahead of her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The How I Met Your Father star took to Instagram Stories just before her Tuesday, January 18, interview to show off her super chic outfit. While she looked effortless cool and perfectly primed from the front, her backside was a different story.

“I’m gonna be on Seth Meyers,” Duff said, walking out of her room in a sheer ENZA COSTA polka dot mesh top and a fringe midi-length skirt from The Attico.

While her outfit looked like a 10 out of 10, leave it to the Lizzie McGuire alum to keep things candid. “Don’t even have to zip up my dress,” she joked in the next slide, pointing to her undone zipper.

Thanks to the show’s virtual set up though, Meyers was none the wiser that Duff was prioritizing her comfort over couture. “Let me just say this: you haven’t aged a day,” the 48-year-old talk show host said.

The actress responded: “I had a lot of hair and makeup to help with that, but I definitely have.” To get glam, Duff enlisted the help of a pretty stellar squad. She worked with makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Nikki Lee from 901 Salon.

The end result was some stunning, soft-meets-smoky eye makeup and a deep side part with beachy waves. Duff’s lengthy locks are thanks to some serious extensions she had installed earlier this month.

“Glam with the bestest — it has been so much fun doing press for HIMYF — my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there again in the world promoting something I am so proud of … with this giant mane,” she joked, showing off her impressive inches.

With some extra tresses to play with, the star served up a handful of gorgeous looks the past week. From loose locks and beach waves to Old Hollywood glam, Duff rocked just about every style under the sun.

And the same can be said for her fashion. The Disney Channel star, who works with stylist Elkin, has been on a mini dress train for her press tour. She’s stunned in a blue and pastel pink Rhode mini dress as well as an Alessandra Rich gingham number which was styled with opaque tights and pumps.