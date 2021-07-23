Goodbye blonde, hello … green? Hilary Duff isn’t afraid of experimenting with her hair color, but her latest switch up was far from intentional.

The 33-year-old actress was on a mission to banish brassiness, so she hopped in the shower and set out to do a little toning treatment. Alas, there seems to have a bit of a product switch up along the way.

“So, I just took a bath and I put conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out — like a purple condish,” the Lizzie McGuire star said via Instagram Stories earlier this week. “Turns out, it was leftover from when my hair was green.”

The Younger actress, who welcomed her second daughter and third child Mae James Bair in March, colored her hair a mermaid green hue back in February.

“And now, I’ve turned my hair green again. On accident,” she said to her 17.8 million followers.

That said, keeping her blonde tone in tip top shape was bit tricky given that she’s been in the chlorine swimming with son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks and Mae, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

“I mean it was not perfect. Let’s be honest. I swim every day with my kids. But now it is truly green. It took about seven minutes of this hair mask sitting on my hair and it’s … green,” she said via Instagram Stories.

Duff had previously gotten rid of her green hue in April, going for an icy blonde hue.

“Have you noticed that I’m blonde …. and Rapunzeled???” she captioned her Instagram post at the time, giving a shoutout to her hairstylist Nikki Lee. “You are a hair fairy goddess and I thank you for going down all my hair-ventures with me. Especially for all the tender loving care you treat my hair with when you have to undo what I make you do♥️.”

She added: “She loves me … she really really loves me🥰thanks for making this lady feel half summer ready … now what can you do for a post baby bod??”

The actress previously turned to Lee for her blueish-green locks, which many fans, including her own mother, thought was some kind of gender reveal.

That wasn’t her first risque hue though. Through the years, she’s tried everything from pastel pink to sea foam green.