Holland Taylor defended her 2024 Emmys outfit, and even changed the mind of a fashion critic.

Social media user Nicky Cambell, who identifies as a fashion critic, took to Instagram on Monday, September 16, to share his thoughts on the Emmys red carpet, which took place on Sunday, September 15. When he got to Taylor’s ensemble, which featured a cropped ivory blazer equipped with bedazzled pins on both her lapels, Campbell said he wasn’t a fan.

“I really don’t like when people have brooches on both sides of the lapel,” he said. “Keep it asymmetrical.”

On Tuesday, September 17, Taylor, 81, explained her ensemble in the comments section. “I generally am right with you on your takes,” Taylor wrote. “But do want to say that while I agree with you re wearing a brooch — clips — which is what I wore on my suit, are usually worn as a pair, at either side of a wide neckline of a gown, or a boat neck, or on strong lapels.”

The actress continued, “Mine are paste pieces, bought by my mother, barely twenty- an insane extravagance, at about 37$— $800 in today’s money. Some paste is astonishingly good.”

Campbell replied to her comment, changing his opinion of her outfit. “Ooooh they were clips! I now APPROVE and thank you for this story – so cool! ❤️.”

Taylor paired her clips with a silky white top and fitted pants. She completed her look with pointed-toe heels, diamond stud earring pink lips, mascara and blushed cheeks. Her strawberry blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in beachy waves. She attended the event with partner Sarah Paulson, who rocked a blue Prada gown featuring a white bow and black train.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has stunned in a suit while posing on the red carpet. In June, she rocked a black velvet blazer at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Taylor accessorized with a singular white floral pin on her lapel, a gold band and dainty hoop earrings.