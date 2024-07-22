Holly Marie Combs’ son Finley paid tribute to the late Shannen Doherty through his latest tattoo.

“I was riding back on the bus from base with a couple of my guys when Mom called me and told me what happened,” Finley, who is in the U.S. military, shared on the Monday, July 22, episode of “The House of Halliwell” Charmed rewatch podcast, which was dedicated to Doherty.

Finley, 20, proceeded to connect with his tattoo artist, and the two worked together to come up with the perfect design. “I texted him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do the breast cancer ribbon, but let’s do it in a way where it doesn’t look like everybody else’s,’” he explained. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, I got you.’ So, we sat there for a little bit, and he pulled this out, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the one.’”

Though Finley did not describe the tattoo in detail, he noted that the artist “didn’t talk for, like, a good hour and a half” until it was finished. He, meanwhile, said he “didn’t start crying until it was done.”

Related: Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs' Charmed Friendship Through the Years Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs proved to be so much more than just coworkers during their 40-year friendship. After meeting in the 1980s when they were both working actresses, the Charmed costars developed a bond that extended far beyond the small screen. Through cast feuds, health scares and other surprises, the pair maintained a […]

Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to Us Weekly that the actress died at age 53 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer on July 13, stating, “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

After meeting in the 1980s as working actresses, Doherty and Combs, 50, famously costarred as sisters on the hit series Charmed from 1998 until 2001 when Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off. Over the years, Doherty formed a close connection with Combs’ three sons — Finley, Riley, 17, and Kelley, 15 — whom she shares with her ex-husband David Donoho.

“Nobody could make Shannen laugh harder than Finley, especially when he was a child and she was teaching him to say bad words. So, letting Shannen babysit was always a dicey situation,” Combs joked on Monday’s podcast before recalling one of Doherty’s most hilarious babysitting moments.

Related: 'Charmed' Cast Reacts to Shannen Doherty's Death at Age 53 The Charmed cast is mourning the death of Shannen Doherty, who died at the age of 53 following a cancer battle. “A true lion heart. What a warrior,” Rose McGowan wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday, July 14. “Your daddy is holding his best girl now. Love to your mama, your dog and all who […]

“She let him fall off the bench at the Malibu park and all of the paparazzi caught it. It’s on tape somewhere. And then, she picked you up and you were laughing, and she was laughing, and I was like, ‘Great, brain damage all around,’” she recalled. “And that’s when he looked up and he was like, ‘Look,’ and there was a flock of birds. And he went, ‘F—k a birds,’ and Shannen, I cannot tell you, made him say that for three days straight. And I was like, ‘Can you correct him?’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s too funny.’ I was like, ‘You’re fired. Your babysitting days are numbered.’”

Combs also teased that she will soon follow in Finley’s footsteps and get her own tattoo in honor of her close friend. “I think what I’m gonna do is get the time that she transitioned because that’s my big gripe with this whole situation is that we both thought that we had more time,” she revealed. “We had so many plans, and I hope I can carry out some of those for her.”

Combs commemorated one week since Doherty’s passing via Instagram on Sunday, July 21, by sharing a montage of pics of Doherty and herself from over the years. “I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one,” she captioned the post. “Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she’d be occupied with a few others at first. Alas I’m sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock.”