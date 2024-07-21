Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty 'Promised to Haunt Me'

Holly Marie Combs is continuing to keep the memory of Shannen Doherty alive.

“It’s been one week and it feels like forever,” Combs, 50, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. “I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one.”

Combs shared a series of throwback photos alongside her former Charmed costar and best friend.

“Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she’d be occupied with a few others at first,” she wrote. “Alas I’m sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died at age 53 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, shared in a statement to Us. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

One day after news broke of Doherty’s death, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a sweet tribute with photos of the twosome through the years.

“My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now,” Combs wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 15. “I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride.”

She continued, “They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f—ks given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Combs and Doherty starred as sisters Piper and Prue Halliwell, respectively, alongside Alyssa Milano (who played Phoebe) in Charmed. The series premiered in 1998 and concluded with its eighth season in 2006. Doherty left the show after season 3.

Prior to Doherty’s death, she signed on to join Combs and former Charmed stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause to host “The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast.” The first episode dropped earlier this month.