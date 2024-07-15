Holly Marie Combs is remembering her former Charmed costar and best friend Shannen Doherty.

“My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now,” Combs, 50, shared in an Instagram post on Monday, July 15. “I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride.”

She continued, “They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f—ks given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Combs’ tribute comes one day after Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14 that Doherty had died at age 53 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, shared in a statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015. After going into remission, the cancer returned, so the actress went public with her illness in 2017. Doherty was candid with her cancer journey, sharing in November 2023 that the illness had spread to her bones and eventually, her brain.

Combs and Doherty were friends who became even closer when they starred as sisters Piper and Prue Halliwell, respectively, in Charmed, which premiered in 1998. The duo appeared alongside Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell. While there was some drama between the trio behind the scenes, Combs and Doherty always stayed close.

“You give her the hits and she just keeps on coming. She’s never been stronger. She feels really good,” Combs said during a June 2023 podcast episode, getting emotional.

Prior to her passing, Doherty had signed on to join Combs along with former Charmed stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause to host “The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast.” The first episode was released on July 8, a little over a week before Doherty died. (This installment featured the stars discussing a possible Charmed reboot and how Prue, who died during the season 3 finale, could be involved.)

The description for the show’s second episode, titled “Shannen’s Magic Lives On,” revealed that they had recorded five episodes with Doherty prior to her death.

“This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere,” the podcast description read. “We want to honor her memory, and fulfill Shannen’s wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing. She was passionate about this project and proud to have played Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes offer some comfort for everyone who loved her.”