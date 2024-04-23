The mustard-colored Valentino coat Celine Dion wore at the 2024 Grammys was more than just a fashion statement. The singer revealed that the outerwear provided her with comfort and support as she took the stage amid her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome.

“It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor. That magic. That excitement. To see fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again,” Dion, 56, said of her surprise appearance at the February ceremony in an episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” which was released on Monday, April 22. The video coincided with her May cover of Vogue France.

The night of the Grammys, Dion presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award, pairing the Valentino coat with a delicate pale pink pleated dress. (Dion was styled by Law Roach for the occasion.)

“I was like, ‘You can walk onstage with a coat?’ Oh yeah! You can do whatever you want in fashion, have a good time, wear that coat, own that coat, go for it,” Dion told Vogue. “It made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things.”

Dion then began to sing lyrics from her 2019 hit “Imperfections,” belting out, “I got my own imperfections / I got my own … I got my own.”

In her Vogue France cover story, Dion revealed how she has been coping amid her health struggles. She was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” she said.

Related: Celine Dion’s Documentary About Stiff Person Syndrome Battle: What to Know Pierre Suu/Getty Images Céline Dion is sharing her stiff person syndrome battle with the world. The Grammy winner, 56, announced in a January statement that she would “raise awareness” about the “little-known” neurological disorder in a documentary titled I Am: Céline Dion. The announcement came after Dion revealed her diagnosis in December 2022. “I’ve been […]

Fans will get to learn more about her stiff-person syndrome battle in her documentary, I Am: Céline Dion. She announced the project in January, sharing that she would “raise awareness” about the “little-known” disorder.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the singer said via Instagram at the time.

The documentary will debut June 25 on Prime Video.