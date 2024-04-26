How Celine Dion’s Wedding Tiara Landed Her in the Hospital

Celine Dion took the phrase “beauty is pain” to the next level during her 1994 wedding to late husband René Angélil.

Dion, 56, opened up about the hospital trip she had to take after wearing a heavy crown during her nuptials. “We reversed one time with the dress and the big veil. … Everything was fine,” Dion told Vogue on Tuesday, April 23, as part of their “Life in Looks” YouTube series.

“But when I had to walk [in] the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor. It’s carpet,” she continued, explaining the weight of the headdress made her lean forward while walking. She recalled wondering whether she was going to “make it” down the aisle.

After Dion removed the crystal-embellished headpiece — which she was sewn into — she noticed a cut on her forehead. “The next day, I wake up [and had a bump] the size of an egg on my forehead,” she said. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘It’s too late now, we’re married.’”

Dion subsequently went to the hospital to get her forehead looked at. “I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks,” she told Vogue.

Elsewhere in the clip, Dion reflected on her wedding to Angélil, who died at age 73 in 2016.

“This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she gushed. “The dress couldn’t have been big enough. I could have had three times the size on my head. I could have had six different dresses that night, because he was and he’s still such a wonderful human being. … I still feel his presence so much.”

Dion’s wedding dress was designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile and featured a sweetheart neckline, long sheer lacy sleeves, a poofy skirt and a train measuring 6 meters long. The dress was also adorned with 2,000 Swarosvki crystals weighing over 6 pounds, per Vogue.

The couple later welcomed three sons together: René-Charles, now 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, now 13.