Chrissy Teigen’s 8-year-old daughter Luna had a big role in the creation of the model’s 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

“Luna was actually using the leaf blower on my hair,” Teigen, 38, told Extra at the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City on Thursday, May 16. “She loves seeing all this stuff ever since she was little. She loved watching me in glam, getting hair and makeup done. She puts on my shoes, everything.”

Teigen added that her husband John Legend also assisted her during the shoot: “[Luna] was clicking the little clicker for our video takes, and John was going through photos.” (Teigen and Legend, 45, are also the parents of son Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 11 months. They also suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 with their son Jack.)

Teigen, who took a decade long break from modeling for SI Swimsuit, rocked a number of sexy pieces for her cover shoot. One of her standout looks featured a black cutout one-piece complete with a plunging neckline and strappy top. She completed her look with gold statement earrings and soft glam.

Teigen also modeled an orange swimsuit complete with high-cut bottoms and a deep V-neck. She elevated the number with a gold body chain and dainty earrings.

At the time, she opened up to SI Swimsuit about returning to the magazine. It feels like I’ve lived 800 different lifetimes since the first shoot we did,” she said. “I love that all the pictures and everything we’ve done throughout the years [are] like chapters in a book.”

While attending the publication’s 60th anniversary launch party, she rocked a crystal embellished Georges Hobeika set featuring a pink crop top and orange miniskirt. Teigen posed with Legend on the red carpet, who looked classy in a black suit.