Emily Blunt looked empowered in her statuesque Schiaparelli gown at the 2024 Oscars — and her glam was the perfect complement.

To not take away from the shimmering design — which featured floating sleeves — Blunt’s hairstylist, Laini Reeves, pulled the 41-year-old actress’ hair up into a delicate bun with the help of Hidden Crown’s Clip In Extensions in the Cool Ashy Blonde shade with highlights.

Of course, this was no ordinary updo, Reeves exclusively told Us Weekly while explaining, “I never do the same look on Emily … there’s always a twist.” Upon closer look at Blunt’s coiffure, the teased strands in her bun were braided into a fishtail to mimic the silver beading that lined her dress. “The whole look from head to toe complemented each other. … We really wanted to make sure the details of the hair matched the overall look and sent a message of a strong Grecian goddess.”

Blunt’s makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, continued the “Grecian” theme but made it “editorial” when it came to her skin using all Charlotte Tilbury products.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

Streicher prepped Blunt’s skin with Charlotte’s Magic Cream followed by the Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Hydrator Mist. Next, she went in with CT’s Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation in the shade 2.5. She then contoured Blunt’s face with the Hollywood Contour Wand in fair/medium.

Afterward, the glam pro went in with powder using the Airbrush Flawless Filter Powder in the fair shade. She added shimmer and sparkle with Pillow Talk Luxury Palette on Blunt’s eyes followed by the soon-to-be-released Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Romance Light and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara. On Blunt’s pout, Streicher used Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude as well as the new K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Candy Chic.

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Oscars: From Hair to Makeup A star-studded affair indeed! A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards are famously deemed the biggest night in Hollywood for film connoisseurs, you can say it’s a pretty special evening for beauty lovers, too. The red carpet was flooded with […]

“I really wanted the eyes to pop in that beautiful Schiaparelli dress! We were really going for a Grecian editorial vibe, and a little pink pop on the lips,” Streicher told Us.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Blunt was tanned by Jenni Blafer, known by the stars as SKJ — Sunkissed By Jenni.

In addition to her eye-catching hair and makeup, Blunt showed off some serious arm candy: husband John Krasinski. The actor matched his wife in an all-white tuxedo paired with a diamond brooch and black patent leather dress shoes.

Blunt was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part as Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. She lost to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s performance in The Holdovers.