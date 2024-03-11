Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

All About Emily Blunt’s ‘Grecian Goddess’ Hair and Makeup at the 2024 Oscars  (Exclusive)

By
All About Emily Blunts Grecian Goddess Hair and Makeup at the 2024 Oscars
Emily Blunt Jenna Jones

Emily Blunt looked empowered in her statuesque Schiaparelli gown at the 2024 Oscars — and her glam was the perfect complement. 

To not take away from the shimmering design — which featured floating sleeves — Blunt’s hairstylist, Laini Reeves, pulled the 41-year-old actress’ hair up into a delicate bun with the help of Hidden Crown’s Clip In Extensions in the Cool Ashy Blonde shade with highlights. 

Of course, this was no ordinary updo, Reeves exclusively told Us Weekly while explaining, “I never do the same look on Emily … there’s always a twist.” Upon closer look at Blunt’s coiffure, the teased strands in her bun were braided into a fishtail to mimic the silver beading that lined her dress. “The whole look from head to toe complemented each other. … We really wanted to make sure the details of the hair matched the overall look and sent a message of a strong Grecian goddess.” 

Blunt’s makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, continued the “Grecian” theme but made it “editorial” when it came to her skin using all Charlotte Tilbury products. 

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet 96th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals 725 America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars

Streicher prepped Blunt’s skin with Charlotte’s Magic Cream followed by the Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Hydrator Mist. Next, she went in with CT’s Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation in the shade 2.5. She then contoured Blunt’s face with the Hollywood Contour Wand in fair/medium. 

All About Emily Blunts Grecian Goddess Hair and Makeup at the 2024 Oscars
Emily Blunt Jenna Jones

Afterward, the glam pro went in with powder using the Airbrush Flawless Filter Powder in the fair shade. She added shimmer and sparkle with Pillow Talk Luxury Palette on Blunt’s eyes followed by the soon-to-be-released Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Romance Light and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara. On Blunt’s pout, Streicher used Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude as well as the new K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Candy Chic

Best Beauty Looks At The 2024 Oscars 824 Zendaya Feature

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Oscars: From Hair to Makeup

“I really wanted the eyes to pop in that beautiful Schiaparelli dress! We were really going for a Grecian editorial vibe, and a little pink pop on the lips,” Streicher told Us

Spring Coffee At Home Products

Deal of the Day

Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal

Blunt was tanned by Jenni Blafer, known by the stars as SKJ — Sunkissed By Jenni

All About Emily Blunts Grecian Goddess Hair and Makeup at the 2024 Oscars
Emily Blunt Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to her eye-catching hair and makeup, Blunt showed off some serious arm candy: husband John Krasinski. The actor matched his wife in an all-white tuxedo paired with a diamond brooch and black patent leather dress shoes. 

Blunt was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part as Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. She lost to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s performance in The Holdovers

In this article

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery

Emily Blunt

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!