Celeb-Loved Saie Beauty Is Revolutionizing How We Shop for Brand Merch

Makeup brand Saie is as buzzworthy as it gets. Not only is it well known by celebs, but it’s a Clean at Sephora favorite with a loyal following. Take its Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer ($32), for example, which is beloved by Kristen Bell and Mandy Moore. Likewise, its Mascara 101 ($24) is considered the clean formula to covet among beauty editors — including the Us Weekly Stylish team, of course!

Founder and CEO Laney Crowell founded the brand in 2019 with a mission to create truly clean and sustainable beauty products with transparent messaging. Now that this dream has come to life, the former fashion editor is expanding the brand’s reach with the launch of a new project entitled Saie Vintage.

This new endeavor is the perfect fusion of Crowell’s love for beauty, fashion and nature. Per the brand, it’s best described as a “first of its kind brand merch launch.” Instead of producing T-Shirts stamped with the brand’s name, Saie will feature a rotating lineup of vintage vendors to curate pieces for its new platform.

To shop the collab, head to the landing page, accessible at saiehello.com/vintage. From there, you’ll be directed to three sustainable and female-founded businesses from whom you can shop Saie collaboration pieces (until they sell out, anyway!).

For Saie Vintage’s first drop, the brand’s featuring pieces from Eveliina Vintage, Kiko’s Kloset, and Large Lemonade. Each business offers unique one-of-a-kind pieces. Eveliina Vintage is known for its romantic hand-dyed slip dresses, while Kiko’s Kloset prioritizes fun, retro prints. And finally, Large Lemonade gives vintage denim a new life creating wearable art pieces with an antique analog chain stitch machine.

This collaboration is a win for sustainability, so we can only hope that more brands follow suit — and Crowell agrees. “We would love to inspire other brands to consider their environmental impact when launching merchandise,” the founder tells Us.

“Shopping vintage is the most sustainable and eco-friendly option for shopping clothes and accessories,” she continues. “Our first steps towards a cleaner planet are reducing the amount of waste we create and reusing whenever we can.”