There is no right or wrong time to switch up your ‘do, but fall seems like the ideal season for a fresh start. Celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Culpo and Julianne Hough have all been showing off shorter styles as of late, so you can imagine our delight when Justine Marjan (the celeb hairstylist who inspired Kardashian to chop it all off!) stopped by to show Us how to cut and style the perfect fall bob.

Whether you’re currently rocking ultra-locks, looking to shorten up medium-length strands or wanting to take your lob to a bob, Marjan said a cut that falls right around the jawline is particularly flattering because it helps to lengthen the neck.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

It’s also important to keep your hair texture in mind. While blunt cuts are great for making straight or slightly wavy strands look “defined” and “polished,” the hair pro says curlier manes require layers to keep the cut from looking “too triangular.”

And when it comes to styling a cute cropped ‘do, Marjan demonstrates that it’s fun (and easy!) too add some bedhead-inspired bends with a flatiron (yes, you read that correctly). Rather than break out a curling iron, the hair pro twisted large vertical sections of hair away from the face using her ghd Platinum Styler.

Kardashian Hair Pro Justine Marjan Demonstrates How to Nail the Glass Hair Trend for Fall

The technique adds what Marjan calls a “tiny curl” to the ends of the tresses for an effortless, French girl-esque shag, and the whole look is best finished it off with a few spritzes of TRESemme dry shampoo at the roots for a bit of lift.

Natalie Portman, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Giving Us Short Hair Style #Goals

For more short hair styling tips and tricks, watch Marjan masterfully create the ultimate fall bob in the video above!

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!