



Kristen Bell may play a princess in Frozen, but she’s pretty much cemented herself as the queen of the bob. And we cannot get enough.

For the Frozen II premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 7, she showed off her sleek, cool hairstyle with a striking center part. The best news: the look is so easy to replicate that basically anyone can do it for their very own big night out, no red carpet necessary.

To get the inside scoop, we spoke with Suave’s celeb hairstylist Jenny Cho, who recently chopped the blunt style. When it came time for the big red carpet event, the hair pro wanted to keep it simple, letting the cut stand out for itself.

“I love how modern it feels,” Cho tells Us. “In order to keep that as the theme for her, a center part tucked behind the ears with barely any texture and few loose strands out in front of the ears felt balanced and fresh with the dress.”

To begin, she gave the hair a bit of grit with Davines Spell Mousse, which she applied all over along with a dime-size amount of Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream.

She then created a clean center part and “loosely” dried the hair from the nape of the neck. “[Use] your fingers so the product can be evenly distributed in the hair,” she explained. “Then slightly scrunch the hair to bring out any natural texture.”

To get the shape just right, she spritzed a bit of hairspray and then flat ironed Bell’s locks. To finish it off, she put a small amount of pomade in the palm of her hand and separated the pieces. All in all, the final product is a perfectly lived-in bob that you can never actually get just by living in it.

“This is all about the bob so it is very easy to recreate at home as this requires little techniques,” Cho said. “Just one tip: make sure your haircut is on point.”