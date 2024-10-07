Rylee Arnold has the best tips and tricks on how to get her makeup to last all day.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 19, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her glam hacks while gushing about her partnership with Almay.

“I’ve gone through quite the acne journey, so it’s crucial for me to use makeup that’s not only stage-ready, but also gentle on my skin,” Arnold told Us of the hypoallergenic and sensitive skin makeup brand. “On a daily basis and for rehearsals, I keep my makeup routine simple and fresh, focusing on a natural, glowing complexion,” she continued, noting she uses the Almay’s Clear Complexion foundation and the Clear Complexion concealer.

When it comes to hitting the dance floor on season 33 of DWTS with her partner, Stephen Nedoroscik, Arnold leans towards “dramatic” makeup “to hold up under the stage lights.”

“I like to play up my eyes with the Almay Intense i-Color Shadow Palette,” Arnold told Us, noting the palette, which includes sparkly fuchsia, nude and rose-gold eyeshadow shades, makes her blue eyes “pop.” Arnold completes her glam with the All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner, which she swears “doesn’t budge.”

During her first season on DWTS in 2023, Arnold learned a number of makeup tricks from her castmates and makeup artists on set, including using lots of setting spray, plenty of powder and keeping her skin extra hydrated before applying “thick makeup.”

“It makes such a difference in how your makeup applies and wears throughout the day,” she explained. She also shared that she places her blush higher on her cheeks to create a “sculpted look on camera.”

This season, Arnold and Nedoroscik, 25, have captured fans’ attention with their enthusiasm, bubbly personalities and fierce dance moves. Arnold told Us she “instantly clicked” with the Olympic gymnast.

“He is such a bright light!” she gushed. “He walked in the room with the biggest smile on his face. We’re star-crossed besties!”

Arnold added that Nedoroscik “puts his heart into every rehearsal.”

“I feel so lucky to work with him this season and choreograph my dream dances,” she told Us. Last season, Arnold was partnered with Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey. The duo made it to week nine before getting eliminated on the show’s first Taylor Swift night.

Arnold reflected on her partnership with Jowsey, 27, sharing, “I had the best time last season with Harry and truly couldn’t have asked for a better first season!!”

This year, she’s focusing on incorporating Nedoroscik’s gymnastic skills into their routines. “Like Harry, he doesn’t have any dance experience, but as an athlete he has been able to pick up the routines and it’s been so fun to get creative with my choreography,” she said.

Tune into Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.