Jenna Dewan always looks fab, but since announcing her split from hubby Channing Tatum last month, the World of Dance host has been staging a “breakover” of sorts with flirty fashion choices and fierce beauty. Take, for instance, the super sexy look she sported while promoting season two of the Jennifer Lopez-produced dance competition. Rocking a sheer Cinq à Sept top, Tanya Taylor ruched leather skirt and strappy Olgana sandals, the newly single star’s hair and makeup served up sorts of girls’ night out vibes thanks to her glowing skin, shimmering eye, red lip and ‘90s-inspired headband. Lucky for Us, her glam squad broke down the beauty look on Instagram, and, needless to say, we’re taking notes.

Perhaps taking a cue from JLo, Jenna’s complexion was all about that glow. To create a #flawless base, celeb makeup artist Allan Avendano first applied Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Foundation and IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eyelift in a Tube. To warm up her face and add a subtle contour, Avendano used Burberry’s Warm Glow Bronzer in Summer Glow, while Kevyn Aucoin’s Neo Blush in Pink Sand lent a pop of color to the cheek.

When it came to the eyes, shimmer was the name of the game. Avendano first applied the Burberry Complete Eye Palette in Nude Blush before topping it off with Bodyography Glitter Pigment in Halo — a glittery silver. A heavy dose of IT Cosmetics Superhero Liner helped define her sparkly hazel eyes, but we couldn’t get enough of her fluttery fringe. A smattering of Ardell’s Knot Free Individual Lashes (the small ones!) created a voluminous effect, and a coating of the IT Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara lifted and separated the lashes.

While you can never go wrong with a red lip, Jenna’s glossy wine-stained pout felt like a fresh take on a classic. The rich berry color came courtesy of Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Fatale, while the Becca Cosmetics Glow Gloss in Dahlia, a shimmering fuchsia, added dimension.

And let’s not forget about Jenna’s super sleek ‘do. Hairstylist Laura Polko parted the dancer’s pin-straight lob right down the middle, but it was her throwback accessory choice that had Us super psyched. Polko placed a black Scunci headband — the one we’ve largely relegated to our gym bag — just back from the hairline. With a bit of the graphic part showing through, the stretchy ‘90s mainstay suddenly felt chic and modern. It’s a look that’s cute, approachable and (best yet) easy to copy!

