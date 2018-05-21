In her exquisite Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller gown and natural hair and makeup look, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex was undoubtedly the fashion and beauty star of the Royal Wedding, but that’s not to say her guests didn’t bring their A-game. Prince Harry’s cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, turned heads in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana teal floral dress and matching Phillip Treacy headpiece, and the internet couldn’t get over her striking resemblance to her late aunt Princess Diana. Oh, and let’s not forget about her beautiful blushing beauty look! British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s team was behind the 27-year-old model’s pretty makeup, and we’ve got all the details on how to recreate the look.

Because good skin is the key to #flawless makeup, Kitty’s face was first prepped with Charlotte’s celeb-fave Magic Cream and a layer of Wonderglow primer to keep everything nourished and budge-proof. From there, it was all about evening out the complexion with the Hollywood Flawless Filter, Magic Foundation, Retoucher concealer and Airbrush Flawless Finish powder.

To achieve the blushing bride-inspired cheek tint, the model’s glam squad added a subtle contour to the cheekbone and jawline with the brand’s Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium. The Cheek To Chic Blusher in First Love added a rosy glow to the apples of the cheeks and temples, while a dusting of the Filmstar Bronze & Glow in Light/Medium helped warm up her porcelain skin.

Given the Royal Wedding was a lunchtime event, Kitty sported an appropriate-for-day shimmery golden eye crafted by layering the Eyes to Mesmerise cream shadow in Jean (a champagne pink) with the new Star Gold and Rose Gold shades. To further define her peepers, the team added a smudge of the Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Barbarella Brown along the upper lash line and several coats of the Full Fat Lashes mascara for a fluttery fringe.

And since no beauty look is complete without a lip, the Charlotte team gave a Kitty a your-lips-but-better pink pout using not one but three products. The makeup artist first lined the the lips with the Lip Cheat liner in Supersize Me (a neutral pink) before applying a coat of the Hot Lips lipstick in Super Cindy (a matte nude). The finishing touch? A swipe of the brand’s soon-to-be-released Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose for a hint of shine!

