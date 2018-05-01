Ciao meow @caraasantana 🐱 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

Who likes short shorts? With music festival season well underway and warmer weather right around the corner, denim shorts are once again ready for their moment in the sun. At Stagecoach over the weekend, models and besties Cara Santana and Olivia Culpo stepped out in their cutest gam-bearing bottoms, proving that when it comes to denim right now, it’s all about ultra-short fringed cutoffs. But from there, how you style it is totally your call — as these two ladies demonstrated. Both were equally flirty showing off their mile-long legs, but Cara’s distressed shorts and crop top were ready for the beach, while Olivia went for a more western-inspired vibe.

For starters, Cara’s outfit was a lesson in summer pool party dressing. With pocket-revealing rips and a flattering high waist, Cara added a feminine flair to her sexy Levi’s shorts with a ruffled crop top and vintage-inspired belt. The stylist’s swimsuit-inspired black and white stripe 12th Tribe’s Parker top can be worn as a tank top a la Cara or off-the-shoulder for a flirtier vibe, while the fluttery sleeve and tie front only add to the fun.

While belts may not always be considered the most stylish accessory, Cara’s black leather ASOS design is oh-so-cool thanks to its silver tipped strap and matching buckle. And when it came to her beauty look, the model added some sophistication to the revealing outfit with a slicked back bun, bold brows and matte lip.

Where Cara’s ensemble is perfect for days by the pool or at the beach, Olivia’s is ideal for transitioning from warm days to cooler nights. Her dark wash denim cutoffs have a bit of fraying at the hem, and the mid-rise waist allows just a hint of her toned tummy to be on display. As she demonstrated, you can never go wrong with a fitted white long sleeve crop top, but it is the red bandana around her neck that keeps the outfit from feeling too simple. And her ’90s over-lined brown lip was the ultimate finishing touch.

Proving once and for all that denim shorts work from sun up until sun down, consider Cara and Olivia’s contrasting cutoff style all the inspo you’ll need for summer dressing!

