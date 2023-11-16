Hunter Schafer bloomed on the red carpet at a screening of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in New York City.

The 24-year-old actress dazzled in a garden-inspired frock by Marni, from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The garment was covered with flowers that protruded with stems, making the Euphoria star look like a walking bouquet.

Schafer paired the dress with pointed-toe white pumps and opted for soft glam that included rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She had her blonde hair pulled up into a sleek ‘do, allowing the Marni design to remain the focal point of the getup.

Schafer has been serving Us look after look while promoting the Hunger Games prequel, which hits theaters on Friday, November 17.

At the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, November 13, Schafer sparkled on the red carpet in a crystal-covered Alexander McQueen gown. The garment featured gems throughout with cutouts at the bodice and at the waist. The dress was finished with a tiered tulle skirt that was equipped with dangling beads. That night, Schafer delivered even more drama with studded boots and Rapunzel-like hair extensions.

She turned heads a few days prior at the film’s London debut wearing Prada. Schafer proved that all that glitters is gold in a metallic two-piece from the Italian fashion house that included a bustier bra and a crinkled peplum skirt. Both the top and bottom featured a black ribbon. On her feet, Schafer opted for classic black closed-toe heels.

In the movie, Schafer portrays Tigris Snow. The cast also includes Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth as a young President Snow, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Suzanne Collins, who created the hit Hunger Games franchise, penned a prequel novel all about the origins of President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the OG movies). The book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was published in May 2020 and follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he prepares to be a first-time mentor in Panem’s 10th annual Hunger Games. Searching for his one chance at glory and money, Snow is paired with District 12 underdog Lucy.

Francis Lawrence, who helmed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, directed The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.