Hunter Schafer showed off her golden smile and style at the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere in London.

Schafer, 24, swept the red carpet in a Prada two-piece on Thursday, November 9. The getup featured a bra top finished with halter straps, puffy sleeves and a black ribbon and a floor-length skirt including a cinched waist and a knee-high slit. Schafer paired the ensemble with satin black heels and pearl dangling earrings.

For glam, the Euphoria star donned minimal foundation, a slight contour, filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner and soft pink lips.

On the red carpet, she posed with costars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and more.

Zegler, 22, for her part, rocked a lacy Christian Dior gown featuring a sheer bodice and skirt. Her brunette locks were curled and worn in a half-up-half-down style. She accessorized with silver rings, brown eyeshadow and long lashes.

This isn’t the first fabulous outfit Schafer — who plays Tigris Snow in the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — has donned on the press tour.

For the Berlin premiere earlier this month, Schafer looked seriously stylish in a Schiaparelli dress, featuring a colorful patchwork design, a mock neck and long sleeves. She teamed the crochet number with white pointed toe pumps and bold glamor.

Related: Most Inspiring Transgender Celebrities: Elliot Page, Laverne Cox and More Breaking boundaries! Trans visibility is on the rise —thanks in part to transgender entertainers representing their community on screen, the radio and online. Elliot Page, who has portrayed Viktor Hargreeves on Umbrella Academy since its premiere in 2019, came out as transgender in December 2020. As the third season began filming following his transition, both […]

Her makeup consisted of extra rosy cheeks, a sharp nose contour, smokey eyeshadow and feathered eyebrows. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle and blown out.

Schafer’s love for fashion goes beyond the red carpet. In a February interview with Elle, she opened up about possibly starting her own line in the future.

“I am always looking for opportunities and want to segue into it and make it right,” she said. “I am not sure I even have the time for a line right now but perhaps a collaboration with someone.” Can we include quote about the line here?

During her interview, she also answered fans’ questions. When asked, “What it was like filming The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes,” she replied, “It was really special.” Shafer gushed, “Particularly because I was an enormous fan of the books in middle school. I could not have imagined that I would be helping bring that world to life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’: Everything to Know About the ‘Hunger Games... May the odds be ever in his favor. President Snow is the notorious villain that Hunger Games fans love to hate — and he’s about to get his own movie. Suzanne Collins, who created the hit Hunger Games franchise, penned a prequel novel all about the origins of President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the OG movies). The […]

In the film, which premieres on Monday, November 13, Shafer sported bleached eyebrows for her character Tigris. The character — who is Coriolanus Snow’s cousin in the movie — paired the look with peachy eyeshadow, a metallic jacket with a peplum bottom and tight skirt. Her hair was styled in a deep side part with voluminous curls.

The film is a prequel to The Hunger Games series that focuses on Coriolanus’s origins before becoming the president of Panem.