Rachel Zegler is catching fire — figuratively speaking.
Zegler, 22, showed up at The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Berlin premiere on Sunday, November 5, wearing a dress that bore a striking resemblance to one worn by original Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.
The black strapless Alexander McQueen gown featured a unique jagged neckline and fanned out into a red patterned mermaid tail at the bottom.
The dress’ mermaid-like silhouette and bright red detailing at the bottom reminded fans of a similar dress that Katniss (played by Jennifer Lawrence) wore in the original Hunger Games movies — specifically, Catching Fire.
In the movie, Katniss wears a white layered tulle wedding dress before she is due to enter the Hunger Games arena for the second time. When she spins around in a circle, the dress catches fire at the bottom before the flames engulf the entire dress, transforming it from a white wedding dress to a black mockingjay dress, a symbol of the rebellion.
Zegler, who plays the new film’s protagonist Lucy Gray Baird, kept her hair and jewelry minimal for the occasion. She wore a pair of silver hoop earrings, a simple bracelet and a ring on her right index finger.
For makeup, Zegler sported dramatic dark red lipstick, smokey brown eyeshadow, bold brows and bronzed skin. She wore her long wavy hair down and tucked behind her ears.
Zegler’s stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley posted a stunning snap of the actress wearing the dress to Instagram. She captioned it, “🥀🥀 @rachelzegler 🥀🥀Alexander McQueen for the @songbirdsandsnakes Berlin Premiere. @thehungergames.”
Zegler was joined on the red carpet by the film’s cast and crew, including Tom Blyth (who plays the young Coriolanus Snow) and Hunter Schafer (who plays Tigris Snow).
The actress seemingly confirmed speculations that her dress was inspired by the one in Catching Fire when she reposted a photo uploaded by Rolling Stone to her Instagram story comparing the two looks.
Josh Andrés Rivera, who plays Sejanus Plinth in the film and is Zegler’s boyfriend in real life, was also present at the premiere. Zegler uploaded a sweet selfie of the two to her Instagram story on Sunday, writing, “I love you forever @joshandresrivera.”
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the previous Hunger Games films. It follows Lucy Gray Baird’s journey after being selected as a tribute from the infamous District 12. The movie premieres in the U.S. on November 17.