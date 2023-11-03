Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Rachel Zegler is putting classics on the map this fall.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress was photographed in Queens on Thursday, November 2, rocking a khaki trench coat while walking her dog, Lenny. The coat reached past her knees, providing a little extra warmth over her white tee and blue jeans.
A trench coat is forever in fashion. While modern trends come and go too quickly, you know you can always count on a coat like this to pull your outfit together and level up your look!
Get the Kirundo Long Trench Coat for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Kirundo trench from Amazon has a similar look to Zegler’s, a great price and a gorgeous drape. It’s the perfect length too. From its notched lapels to its double-breasted closure, this coat has everything we were looking for. It even comes in nine other colors!
Another plus is that this trench coat comes with a tie-belt for the waist. This gives you the option to either wear it open like Zegler or button it up and accentuate your figure. This coat is also on Prime, so you could have it in just a couple of days! You can also check out our other similar finds below!
Shop more khaki trench coats we love:
- Ebossy Double-Breasted Duster Trench Coat — $70!
- London Fog 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat — was $120, now $96!
- Dellytop Long Trench Coat — $36!
- Risissida Belted Trench Coat — $50!
The Drop Noa Trench Coat
Makkrom Double-Breasted Long Trench Coat
Farktop Oversized Long Trench Coat
Not your style? Shop more trench coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
